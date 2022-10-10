'The Voice' Season 22 Team Rosters: Watch All the Blind Auditions

The Blind Auditions wrapped up on Monday, as the coaches filled the last spots on their team and prepared to start leading their singers through the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and on to the live shows and, hopefully, the finale!

From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

Check out all the season 22 competitors below!

TEAM BLAKE

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Kevin Hawkins

Brayden Lape

The Dryes

Madison Hughes

Tanner Fussell

Eva Ullmann

Hillary Torchiana

Ansley Burns

bodie

Austin Montgomery

Benny Weag

TEAM GWEN

Ian Harrison

Jay Allen

Alyssa Witrado

Sadie Bass

Cara Brindisi

Julia Aslanli

Tanner Howe

Kayla Von Der Heide

Destiny Leigh

Kique

Daysia

Jillian Jordyn

TEAM LEGEND

Omar Jose Cardona

Emma Brooke

David Andrew

Peyton Aldridge

Valarie Harding

Morgan Taylor

Parijita Bastola

The Marilynds

SOLsong

Kara McKee

Lana Love

Dia Malai

TEAM CAMILA

Morgan Myles

Orlando Mendez

Reina Ley

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Ava Lynn Thuresson

Sasha Hurtado

Sydney Kronmiller

Eric Who

Zach Newbould

Grace Bello

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!