'The Voice' Sneak Peek: 15-Year-Old Olivia Eden Surprises Niall Horan With His Own Song

Niall Horan gets surprised by one of his own songs during The Voice's Blind Auditions.

Olivia Eden, 15, takes the stage in a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, with a heartfelt performance of "This Town" that earns chair turns from Niall himself, as well as fellow coach Reba McEntire.

"Great song choice," Niall teases after the performance. "I know that one well."

Joking aside, the former One Direction star says he'd of course love for Olivia and her "captivating" voice to join his team. "You showed off more parts of your voice than I do, and I wrote the thing," he praises.

Reba also gets a shot to make her case, sharing that she started her musical career around the same age Olivia is now.

"I was blown away by that," she praises. "Your poise is so incredible."

While John Legend and Gwen Stefani didn't turn for Olivia, John praises her "beautiful" tone, and Gwen promises, "You're gonna go far."

Watch her full audition below and tune in on Tuesday to see if Olivia follows her song choice to Niall, or if Reba's able to steal his girl!

Olivia might be a bit too young to have been a One Direction fan while the group was in their prime, but Niall winning 1D fans to his team has certainly been a a running theme this season, with impressive singer Laura Williams, who recalled attending a 1D tour in her formative years and four-chair turn Nini Iris admitting to Niall that she used to write One Direction fanfiction back in the day.

"Dang boy bands!" Reba cursed last week after one of Niall's big wins.

"It reminds me of when Nick Jonas was on the show," John agreed. "He had a certain pull with a certain generation of girls."

"Niall's been a thorn in my side all season," he added, "and I have no chance against him with these girls."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.