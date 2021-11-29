'The Voice' Top 10: Watch Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Jim and Sasha Allen, Lana Scott and More!

The Voice's live shows are headed towards the season 21 semifinals -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!
On Monday, each of the Top 10 singers are taking the stage for a brand new live performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's semifinals and ultimately, the season 21 finale. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.
Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The top artists will be announced on Tuesday's live show and will continue on to next week's shows.
At the start of this week, Teams Kelly and Blake have the season 21 advantage, each having three singers remaining in the competition, while Team Ariana and Team Legend have two apiece.
Check out all of the Top 10 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM ARIANA
Holly Forbes
Jim and Sasha Allen
TEAM BLAKE
Wendy Moten
Lana Scott
Paris Winningham
TEAM KELLY
Jeremy Rosado
Hailey Mia
Girl Named Tom
TEAM LEGEND
Jershika Maple
Joshua Vacanti
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
