'The Voice' Top 8 Revealed: Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten, Jim and Sasha Allen and More!

The Voice season 21 semifinals are almost here, and it's all up to the viewer votes to decide who will make it through!

Following the Top 10 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show features the announcement of the Top 8 competitors, who will move on to next week's lives. The Top 8 includes the singers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of the Instant Save, a wildcard vote between the remaining performers.

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's teams had the advantage this coming into week, with three singers remaining, while John Legend and Ariana Grande have two apiece.

Check out all of the Top 8 performers below, and tune in next week to see new live performances and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM BLAKE

Paris Winningham

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

TEAM ARIANA

Jim and Sasha Allen

TEAM KELLY

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

TEAM LEGEND

Joshua Vacanti

Jershika Maple