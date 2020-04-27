'The Voice': Watch Blake Shelton Spar With Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas in New Outtakes

In case you haven't heard, Blake Shelton has won The Voice six times.

The country star is adamant about his status as top dog in new outtakes from the season 18 knockout rounds. However, he's started to face some fierce competition from newcomer Nick Jonas, as well as fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, who points out she has a much better "batting average" on the show, having won three of her four seasons so far.

"Percentage-wise, I'm kind of kicking your butt," Clarkson teases Shelton in the clip.

"You've won six times, but that was a while ago now," host Carson Daly points out. "Per capita, Kelly's kind of the new Blake."

Check out the rest of the outtakes below to see Clarkson get emotional at the drop of a hat, John Legend show off his "bubblegum" pink suit and Jonas hilariously snub Shelton's attempt at a friendly handshake.

The Voice returns Monday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for a "Road to the Live Shows" special that will chronicle the season so far, as well as announce the winner of the franchise's first-ever four-way knockout performance, which pitted one eliminated singer from each team against one another for a single spot in the finals.

See more on The Voice season 18 in the video below.