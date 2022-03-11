'The Walking Dead' Sneak Peek: Daryl Waxes Poetic on What Used to Be (Exclusive)

On Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, "The Lucky Ones," Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) tours Alexandria, Oceanside and Hilltop.

ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from the hour featuring a visit to Hilltop, the community led by Maggie (Lauren Cohan). In the scene, Commonwealth's military leader, Mercer (Michael James Shaw), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) are handing out supplies and food, even recruiting young Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), to residents of the makeshift camp. Daryl takes a moment to reflect on what the Hilltop colony used to be like, as the duo shares insights into the Commonwealth.

"Must be hard to be a kid," Mercer acknowledges in the clip.

"Grew up on the road. He's a different kind of a kid," Daryl says before he discusses what used to be. "This place used to really be special, different. It's going through hard times now but it'll be back up and running. Watch."

"I guess not all places are as lucky as Alexandria," Mercer concedes.

"Not all places are as lucky as Commonwealth," Daryl replies.

"Are you coming around?" Mercer asks, causing Daryl to laugh.

"I wouldn't go that far, but you guys have done good stuff for us so I'll give you that," he credits.

But Mercer is aware of the work that still needs to be done in the Commonwealth, saying the colony "ain't perfect." "Just don't get too comfortable. The only reason why you're out of your armor is because somebody thought it'd be good for appearances," Mercer tells Daryl. "You get your role to play, I get mine."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

