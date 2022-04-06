The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Headlining Coachella After Kanye West Backs Out

Coachella has locked down two new headliners! On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for the music festival announced that Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd would replace Kanye "Ye" West at this year's festival -- joining Billie Eilish and Harry Styles -- as the headliners.

“The Party & The After Party,” the caption read next to an updated image of the tour poster.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, took to his Instagram account to share the news with the same image. The “Save Your Tears” singer opted for no caption. Swedish House Mafia took a cue from The Weeknd and also shared the image, sans caption.

The news comes just two days after it was confirmed that West had pulled out of the music festival. A source told ET at the time, "Kanye has dropped out of Coachella. The organizers are figuring out who will replace him."

So far, the 44-year-old GRAMMY-winning musician has yet to speak out and share his reason for dropping out of the festival.

The “Famous” rapper previously shared that he had plans to bring out Travis Scott during his set. If that had happened, it would have marked the first time the “Goosebumps” rapper performed for a large-scale audience since 10 fans died at the AstroWorld music festival.

Following the tragedy, West replaced Scott on the Coachella bill.

The Coachella Music Festival is set to take place, after two years off, in Indio, California. Weekend one is happening April 15-17 and weekend two takes place April 22-24. Other artists set to take the stages are Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Karol G and more.