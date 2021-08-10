‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 2

The White Lotus will return for a second season. HBO announced on Tuesday that Mike White’s hit series has been renewed ahead of its season 1 finale, which airs on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Described as a “social satire,” the six-part dramedy followed a group of employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, where their lives overlapped and clashed in unexpected ways. Season 1 stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn.

Ahead of its premiere, Coolidge, who has earned some of the best reviews of her career for her performance, describedThe White Lotus as a wild ride. "This thing is full of surprises. It never quite goes the way you think it's going to go," she teased. "It has a very eerie feel to it, and then I think it's funny too. I mean, as much as it is a dramedy, I think it has lots of comedy and it is human behavior at its worst and at its best."

Later, while speaking about his scene-stealing role as the hotel manager, Bartlett praised White for his “brilliant” writing and ability to come up with such complicated characters. “I’m often asked to play characters that are much closer to myself. And so this was really exciting for me to step out of that,” he added.

Unable to say much else over fears of giving too much away, Bartlett promised the series would keep audiences on their toes “because you’re on one story and then it switches to the next one and then the next one.” And what started off as “a slow burn in the beginning, really ramps up.”

Season 2, meanwhile, will leave Hawaii behind as the series follows a different group of vacationers visiting “another White Lotus property,” where they will “settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”