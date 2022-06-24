'The Young and the Restless' Star Mishael Morgan Makes History at 2022 Daytime Emmys

Mishael Morgan made history at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards! On Friday night in Los Angeles, California, the 35-year-old The Young and Restless star won Best Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series: Actress, making her the first Black woman to win in this category.

"I'm so proud of this generation," Morgan said while tearfully accepting her award. "...I am being honored regardless of the cover of my skin ...for being the best at what I do."

Just days prior to her big win, ET spoke to Morgan about the possibility of winning, admitting that "it has been super intense to think about."

"It's weird cause it's like, I want this moment for everybody who deserves it and I want everybody to see that I was, us, [were able] to break every glass ceiling, you know?" she explained to ET's Nischelle Turner. "So, this is more steps towards that, but at the same time it's like, you know, taking it in as a person who is going through it. I also want to just enjoy the moment."

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards aired live from the Pasadena Civic Center on Friday, June 24 from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET, delayed PT, on CBS. The ceremony was also available to stream live and will be on demand on Paramount+.