Thieves Hit 'The Crown' Set, Steal $150,000 in Props and Antiques

The set of The Crown could have used some palace guards.

The production was hit by thieves who stole between 200 and 350 antiques and props from the set of the show's fifth and sixth seasons, which are being filmed in Mexborough, England. The value of the antiques is said to be around $150,000.

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a Netflix spokesperson shared with ET on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that "replacements will be sourced" for the stolen antique props and "there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

According to a post in the Antiques Trade Gazette, asking for help in recovering the stolen goods, thieves absconded "a replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé is also among the missing items (pictured above), 12 sets of silver candelabra and seven gold candelabra, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock (leaving the longcase behind), a quantity of Russian icons, a 10 piece silver dressing table set and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters."

"The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale," Alison Harvey, set decorator for the production, told the Antiques Trade Gazette. "However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry."

The fifth season of The Crown is set to debut in November.