This Father-Daughter Duo Dresses in Costume Every Day to Take Out the Trash

People all across the globe seem to be getting more and more creative with ways to pass the time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And for many kids right now, that's by dressing up in costume to prove you can be anyone you want to be in quarantine. A Disney princess? Sure. Wonder Woman? Go for it!

For one 3-year-old, girl, Mara, and her awesome dad, Jaime, from Puertollano, Spain, dressing up as a different character has become their favorite part of the day. Because the two only go outside to take out the trash, they've taken it as an opportunity to have some fun with different costumes they have lying around their house.

Turns out, getting all dolled up to take out the trash seems to be a trend these days among all age groups. Danielle Askew of Queensland, Australia, created a "Bin Isolation Outing" group on Facebook so others can share pics of their chic quarantine looks. The group was created on March 27, and already boasts over one million members!

"Basically the bin goes out more than us SO let’s dress up for the occasion!" the group description reads. "Fancy dress, makeup, tutu... be creative! Post photos to cheer us up 😝 after all laughter is the best medicine 😷."

See some of our favorite "trash day" ensembles below: