'This Is Us' Moves Up Season 5 Premiere Date: See NBC's Full Fall TV Schedule

Season five of This Is Us is arriving earlier than expected. The show's fall premiere date has been moved up to Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT, NBC announced on Wednesday.

The drama was originally set to return in following Election Day in November, alongside the OneChicago franchise. NBC laid out their programming plan for the next several months in August, as broadcast networks rejiggered their fall schedules amid the pandemic.

The upcoming season of This Is Us will incorporate the coronavirus into its storyline, creator Dan Fogelman revealed on Twitter earlier this month: "We've decided to attack things head on."

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will premiere their respective seasons on Wednesday, Nov. 11 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The week continues with the season 22 premiere of Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, Nov. 12, and caps off with the season 8 launch of The Blacklist on Friday, Nov. 13.

Additionally, The Voice will premiere its new season with returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with a two-night launch on Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20. NBC announced Stefani's return in June.

Returning series set for 2021 returns include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. New series debuting next year include Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Mr. Mayor, That’s My Jam, Small Fortune, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are and Young Rock.

Below is NBC's fall schedule.

SEPTEMBER

“Transplant” (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)

“NBC Sunday Night Football” (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m.)

“Weakest Link” (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)

“Dateline NBC” (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

OCTOBER

“Connecting …” (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)

“The Voice” (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)

“Superstore” (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)

“This Is Us” (Tuesday, 10/27, 9-11 p.m.; returns to 9-10 p.m. on 11/3)

NOVEMBER

“Chicago Med” (Wednesday, 11/11, 8-9 p.m.)

“Chicago Fire” (Wednesday, 11/11, 9-10 p.m.)

“Chicago P.D.” (Wednesday, 11/11, 10-11 p.m.)

“Law & Order: SVU” (Thursday, 11/12, 9-10 p.m.)

“The Blacklist” (Friday, 11/13, 8-9 p.m.)

