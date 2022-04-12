Thomas Rhett Talks Katy Perry Collaboration, Says He Didn't Think She Knew Who He Was (Exclusive)

Thomas Rhett isn’t taking any credit for his latest collaboration with Katy Perry. The country music singer and the American Idol judge teamed up for the duet, “Where We Started,” and getting Perry on the track was all thanks to the label.

“I had no part in that. My record label called her and said, ‘Would you want to do a collab with Thomas Rhett?’ and I thought they were crazy,” the 32-year-old singer told ET’s Rachel Smith backstage during Monday’s CMT Music Awards. “I was like, 'She has no idea who I am.' They sent it to her, and she loved the song.”

Thomas Rhett shared that fans are in for a treat. “A music video for the song is coming out late this year,” he announced. “Just a pretty wild dream for me for sure. For me to get to do a song for someone like Katy Perry, it's nuts.”

The "Slow Down Summer" singer has another exciting collaboration coming this summer when he'll be joined on the road by Connor Smith.

“Connor is awesome,” he shared. “He’s kind of like a little brother to me. He's 21, that’s the same age I started in this career, so it’s really fun to kind of be there when he needs advice or questions or whatever. Super amazing talent and an even better kid, so I’m really excited to tour with him.”

Speaking of advice, Thomas Rhett shared the words of wisdom he passed along to Smith. “I tell him all the time, 'You got to enjoy the ride,'" he said. “I think it’s so easy to plan for the future so much where you don’t enjoy what’s happening in the moment. That’s my best advice.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

The 2022 CMT Music Awards was the perfect date night for Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, who shared that, prior to heading out the door, their daughter, Lennon, finally met the glam version of her mom.

“You know, our 2-year-old, I don’t think she’s ever seen us do anything like this,” Akins told ET. “I don’t normally wear makeup and she walked into our bathroom and goes, ‘It's Mommy?’ and she kept asking herself and I’m like, 'Oh this is embarrassing. I guess I never fix myself up.'"

Akins, who also shares daughters Willa, 6, Ada, 4, and 4-month-old Lillie with Thomas Rhett, said that their oldest girls love the glam.

“My older girls are really excited,” she shared. “They kept asking about the dresses, hair and makeup. They’re asleep now, but I’m sure they're going to want to know what all we saw and who all we hung out with."

She continued, “They love it. This is the dream, they're all four really girly girls. Well, we don’t really know about Lillie yet, but they love this.”

As for how Thomas Rhett is dealing with a house full of ladies, the "Look What God Gave Her" singer admits he’s always on “nail polish duty.”