Tiffany Haddish and Common Have a Virtual Date After Meeting Online

Self-isolation and social distancing has changed a lot about the way people live their lives -- including their love lives.

This is even true for Tiffany Haddish and Common, who recently "went out," so to speak, on a virtual date, thanks to the magic of modern technology.

The duo, who met over Bumble and struck up a conversation, went on a virtual date via the dating app's video messaging feature, and made the most of their time apart by spending it together.

"I was thinking about waxing my eyebrows and stuff, but then I realized I don't know how to do that," Haddish said in a video of the date Haddish shared to her Instagram.

"The fact that we can't be in the same place right now, but that I get to see you and be with you is great," Common said, smiling. "I'm hoping you can feel the vibe."

The cute virtual date included Haddish getting a special delivery of flowers, while the pair both ordered food delivered so they could eat together while they both watched the same movie in their own homes.

They wrapped the date up with some virtual dancing and a sweet farewell.

The pair have teamed up with Bumble for a good cause. The duo are giving back to the hospitality industry -- which has been hit incredibly hard by the coronavirus outbreak -- by donating $50,000 through Bumble’s Community Grants Program to small business and restaurants suffering after having to shut their doors.

