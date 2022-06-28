TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols' Son Was Shot While Selling Marijuana, Police Say

Authorities in Prichard, Alabama, are sharing more information into its investigation over the death of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols' son, including that her 18-year-old son was shot while trying to sell marijuana to the two suspects in question.

During a news conference held Monday by the Prichard Police Department, Det. Jason Hadaway said Randon Lee and the the two suspects arrived at the gas station in separate cars. Shortly after, cops say surveillance video shows the two suspects getting into Lee's car, where they shot him. According to police, Lee met with the suspects to sell them marijuana.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but cops say Lee knew the two suspects prior to the incident. After he was shot, cops say Lee drove to another gas station, where he died from a single gunshot wound. As for the suspects, cops say one suspect is seen holding a gun as he exited Lee's vehicle, and both got into a black SUV. The suspects have since been identified, though cops are not releasing their names at this time.

"We know at this time that Mr. Lee did have a relationship as far as selling to different individuals," said Hadaway at the news conference. "These two individuals had bought from him in the past."

Nichols, known as "Mama Tot" to the 7.3 million who follow her @shoelover99 TikTok account, posted over the weekend that her son was killed the day before his 19th birthday.

Cops say Nichols' huge following on social media could help crack the case open.

"I realize that Ms. Nichols has a TikTok following which is great, and all those followers could help by calling in if they have any information," the detective said. "Any slight, miniscule information we get is good to follow up on. It may lead to nothing, but it may lead to something as well."