TikTok Star Tony Lopez Accused of Soliciting Sexual Acts and Child Pornography From Minors

Tony Lopez, a member of the Hype House, is being accused of sexual battery and emotional distress by two minors, according to court documents obtained by ET. The 21-year-old TikTok star has been named in a new lawsuit by two underage girls, who are going by the names H.L. Doe and C.H. Doe.

In the lawsuit, the two girls allege that they were "lured, persuaded, coerced and groomed to either engage in physical sexual acts and/or send illicit and obscene child pornographic images of themselves," by Lopez.

The lawsuit claims that Lopez knew both plaintiffs were minors. The plaintiffs also claim in the suit that they know of "at least three additional female victims who were minors" that were subjected to Lopez's "unlawful sexual conduct."

H.L. accuses Lopez of engaging in oral and vaginal sex with her on Jan. 4, 2020, even though she told him she was 16 before the encounter. She later admitted to being 15. She claims they had sex again on Jan. 19 at Lopez's home in Nevada, saying Lopez told her not to take any photos to keep their relationship a secret due to her age.

The second accuser, C.H., claims she met Lopez in April 2020 after being invited to the Hype House by Thomas Petrou. She claims Lopez began requesting nude photos from her and asking her to meet him to have sex.

C.H. claims she declined but that she has a photo of Lopez exposing himself. C.H. also claims that Lopez's fans threatened her on social media following similar accusations that were shared online.

In addition to suing Lopez, the two women are also suing Petrou and Chase Hudson, the Hype House's founders for negligence.

In a statement to TMZ, Lopez said, "These allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn’t ask them to send me pictures either. And, I certainly wouldn’t have sex with someone who told me they were underage. This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I’m going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character."

ET has reached out to Lopez for comment.