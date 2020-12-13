Timothée Chalamet Plays Harry Styles, Hangs With Pete Davidson & Shares Sweet Moment With Mom in 'SNL' Debut

Timothée Chalamet made hisSaturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and proved exactly why he's developed such a devoted fanbase. From a charming monologue to some wacky and surreal musical sketches, the 24-year-old star left a real impression with some memorable moments.

His appearance began with a sentimental monologue in which he revealed that his mother, who was in the audience, used to be a background actress on SNL in the early 1990s.

"She's the reason I'm alive and why I have an acting career," Chalamet said, before waving to his mom in the balcony. "Mom, I love you."

He then took a seat at the piano, where he was joined by Pete Davidson and they reminisced about Christmas time. Davidson -- who has come under fire for mocking his hometown of Staten Island in the past -- dug in to the borough once again.

"Hearing Santa come down the chimney realizing it's just rats. Decorating our Christmas tree with spaghetti and scratch offs. We don't leave Santa cookies and milk, we leave him a bud light and a White Claw. Oh yes, that was the Staten Island Christmas," Davidson joked.

Later, Chalamet donned a pair of billowing slacks and a stripped sweater to portray Harry Styles, a guest on a talk show hosted by Dionne Warwick (Ego Nwodim).

While we only got a brief glimpse of Chalamet's British accent, he did explain the sexual implications of "Watermelon Sugar" to Warwick's delight.

Timothée as Harry Styles?! pic.twitter.com/yQh7LEZoq7 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 13, 2020

Chloe Fineman then came out to deliver her best Timothée Chalamet impression, fulfilling all SNL fans' favorite recurring joke -- when a castmember does an impression of the host. Notably, Davidson also portrayed his real-life friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

One of the highlights of the night -- and one of the sketches that seemed to resonate with fans the strongest -- was a pre-taped musical sketch called "The Farm." Chalamet plays a young man who's father reveals he has to sell the family farm and all the animals in their barn.

This includes the young man's 3-inch tall tiny horse -- brought to life with claymation and stop-motion -- who the man sets free to go live a fun, productive life to its fullest.

❤️ Tiny Horse pic.twitter.com/S3ftPV234B — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 13, 2020

Days before the episode kicked off, SNL excitedly shared a snapshot of Chalamet rehearsing and reading sketches in Studio 8H.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.