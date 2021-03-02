Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Hosting the Golden Globes From Opposite Coasts

The Golden Globes will be bi-coastal for this year's unique ceremony. The show's hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will appear from New York and Los Angeles, respectively.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed to ET on Tuesday that Fey will be hosting from the iconic Rainbow Room in Manhattan, while Poehler will be holding things down from the Beverly Hilton -- the usual home of the star-studded awards show.

Meanwhile, the presenters and nominees will be participating from various locations around the country, as the ceremony adapts to the unusual conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the night's many highlights, Normal Lear is set to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

This year's show had to be pushed back from its typical January date -- while a number of other awards shows have been postponed as well, including the GRAMMYs, now set for March 14, and the Oscars, which are scheduled for April 25. See the full 2021 awards season calendar here.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air live Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on NBC.