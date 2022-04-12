Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus Speak Out on Divorcing After 28 Years

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are ending their marriage after almost 30 years, but they're doing so -- "not with sadness" -- but "with love in our hearts."

A rep shared a joint statement from Billy Ray and Tish with ET that read, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways - not with sadness, but with love in our hearts." The family rep added that after growing up together, raising a family they can be proud of, "it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," the family rep said. "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray last week in Tennessee. According to court documents obtained by ET, the complaint noted that Tish and Billy Ray have not lived together since February 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce and is asking that the court equitably divide and distribute their marital assets and award her separate property.

As fans of Tish and Billy Ray know, this is not the first time someone in the marriage filed for divorce. Billy Ray filed for divorce back in October 2010 but revealed the following year that he had dropped the petition. Tish filed for divorce in 2013. A rep for the couple told ET at the time, "This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

A month later, though, the two spoke out about working on their relationship, telling ET that they "woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together."

Tish and Billy Ray got married in December 1993 and they share five children -- Miley Cyrus, 29, Noah Cyrus, 22, and Braison Cyrus, 27, as well as Brandi Cyrus, 34, and Trace Cyrus, 33, who Trish gave birth to prior to their relationship. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher, with his ex, Kristin Luckey.