T.J. Holmes Spotted Jewelry Shopping Ahead of Amy Robach's 50th Birthday

T.J. Holmes was spotted shopping for jewelry on Saturday ahead of Amy Robach's 50th birthday this week. The Daily Mail reported that Holmes was seen looking at gold rings in David Yurman's downtown Manhattan store, and inspecting gold chains from Tiffany & Co.

He left Tiffany & Co. with a blue shopping bag.

Holmes was spotted shopping on the same day that Robach was seen grocery shopping in the same neighborhood. Robach turned 50 on Monday.

The new sightings come two weeks after ABC News confirmed that the embattled Good Morning America anchors were leaving the network following an intense mediation session.

A spokesperson for ABC News told ET in a statement, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Prior to the statement, three sources told ET while exit agreements had not been officially signed, Holmes was not returning to ABC. Robach's future with the network remained unclear.

"No one wanted it to come to this, but derogatory information just kept coming up. Once the investigation went several weeks, most people knew that this would be the outcome," a source told ET. "T.J. will get a payout. Ties are severed." The source added, "T.J.'s issues got all the headlines but Amy is no angel."

On the same day as the announcement, photographers snapped photos of Robach wrapping her arms and legs around Holmes in Los Angeles. They were also seen holding hands and smiling together.

Holmes and Robach made headlines in November when they were spotted showing PDA, making their once-secret romance public. At the time, the GMA3 anchors were each married to their respective partners. A source would later reveal that Holmes, who is married to Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, who is married to Andrew Shue, had separated from their spouses over the summer.