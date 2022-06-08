Todd and Julie Chrisley Are 'Devastated and Disappointed' by Guilty Verdict, Lawyer Says

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out, one day after being found guilty in their tax fraud trial. In a statement to ET, Julie's lawyer, Steve Friedberg, said that "both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal."

"Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans," the statement read. "They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."

The couple shares Grayson, 16, Savannah, 24, and Chase, 26. Todd is also dad to Kyle, 30, and Lindsie, 32, from his first marriage. Todd and Julie are additionally caretakers of Todd's 78-year-old mother, Faye.

On Tuesday, a federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia said.

The jury also convicted Todd and Julie and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, of a number of tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS. The Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion, and Peter was found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisleys’ company. The jury also found Julie guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

"The jury found that Todd and Julie Chrisley committed multiple fraud schemes for several years and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, filed false corporate tax returns on their behalf," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. 'This office and our partner agencies will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute white collar criminals who flout the law."

"As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position," Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay."

James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation agreed, stating, "Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and their Certified Public Accountant, Peter Tarantino, conspired to evade the assessment and payment of the Chrisley’s income taxes. The Chrisleys and Tarantino knew the law was clear on taxable income and who is required to file and pay taxes. These convictions should send a clear message regardless of your fame or notoriety, everyone will be held accountable for paying their fair share of taxes"

Todd, Julie and Peter are set to be sentenced on Oct. 6 and are facing up to 30 years in prison, Insider reported.

According to the couple's bond condition form, which was obtained by ET, until their sentencing, Todd and Julie must participate in the Location Monitoring Program. The couple must pay all or part of the costs of the program based upon their ability to pay as determined by the probation officer.

Todd and Julie are also ordered to participate in Home Detention. They'll be restricted to their residence at all times except for employment, education, religious service, health treatment, attorney visits, court appearances, court-ordered obligations, or other activities as pre-approved by the Court or probation officer.

Additionally, the couple must alert probation officers to any spending over $1,000.