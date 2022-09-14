Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay for Fraud Case After Requesting a New Trial

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing delay in their tax fraud case. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are now scheduled to be sentenced in an Atlanta courtroom on Nov. 21, according to a new legal document obtained by ET.

Back in June, the couple was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Todd and Julie could face up to 30 years in jail for the conviction and were originally scheduled to receive their sentencing on Oct. 6.

The shift comes after Todd and Julie motioned for a new trial and acquittal in August, claiming that their initial trial was "fundamentally unfair."

In that legal filing, Todd and Julie argued that an IRS Revenue officer "lied" in her testimony about the Chrisleys owing taxes "when she knew no taxes were due." They claimed that those statements had the effect of "falsely painting the Chrisleys as untruthful, likely to commit other forms of fraud, and evading the tax payments alleged in the indictment."

They also accused the court of admitting "substantial volumes of evidence at trial which were obtained in violation of the Fourth Amendment," citing financial documents they say were "unlawfully seized" by Georgia's Department of Revenue and initially suppressed by the court. The filing goes on to accuse the court of failing to "properly enforce its suppression order" by allowing some of said documentation to be admitted into evidence.

Additionally, in their request for an acquittal, documents claimed there was no evidence that Julie "participated in any of the specifically alleged bank frauds." It also claimed that there was no sufficient evidence to prove that Todd and Julie were involved in bank fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion or conspiracy to defraud the United States.