Tom Brady Celebrates Late Christmas With Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady had a late Christmas celebration with his three children. On Tuesday, the Super Bowl champion took to his Instagram Story to share a few snaps of his delayed celebration with his children -- Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

In the first picture, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed a digitized self-portrait made by Ben, featuring him and his siblings.

The next slide featured a real-life picture of his children.

"The real thing," he wrote over a picture of Benjamin, Vivian and Jack posing next to each other. "Merry Xmas."

Tom Brady/Instagram

The 45-year-old athlete shares Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele Bündchen, and Jack with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady gave a glimpse of the decorations, which included stockings hung up over the fireplace with his name and his children’s names. Brady also offered a look at the silly gifts his kids received. In one photo, his son holds up his legs, revealing pants that say, "Do not disturb, I’m gaming."

In another pic, Vivian’s feet are held up for the camera to reveal socks that say, "Just a girl who loves horses."

Brady’s Christmas with his kids marks the first since his divorce from Bündchen. The athlete wasn’t with his children on Christmas Day. Instead, he joined his team as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

Tom Brady/Instagram

Ahead of Christmas, Brady spoke about how different his holiday will look this year.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn how to deal with," Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. Brady spent Christmas weekend in a hotel room ahead of the Buccaneers' game against the Cardinals on Dec. 25 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It was Brady’s first time having a game on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the supermodel celebrated her first holiday since the split with Vivian and Benjamin and family in Rio Grande do Sul.

"Always so good to be back home," Bündchen captioned the photo carousel shared on Tuesday. The gallery featured photos of Benjamin and Vivian horseback riding, singing karaoke in front of a Christmas tree, sharing a picnic with their family and bike riding. The post also included a photo of Bündchen with her parents beaming into the camera.