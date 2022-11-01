Tom Brady Dresses as Grim Reaper, Poses With His Kids for First Halloween Since Gisele Bündchen Split

Tom Brady got into the Halloween spirit with a little help from his kids! On Monday, the NFL star posted a photo to Instagram of himself dressed as the Grim Reaper while trick-or-treating with his 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, and his 12-year-old son, Benjamin, who were also in costume.

"Insert grim reaper joke here... Happy Halloween! 👻😂," Brady captioned the pic.

Earlier in the day on his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady talked about wanting to be incognito while celebrating Halloween with his kids. "Hopefully I'm somewhat anonymous tonight so the kids can really enjoy themselves," he said. "It could get a little hectic, and if it does, then I'll come back home. But I'm hoping I can be just another dad out there on the street tonight in a cool costume."

This is Brady's first Halloween since announcing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage, which he also addressed on Monday's podcast episode.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is, it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said of the split. "So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home."

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback added, "All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

While Brady is focusing on his family and football, ET has learned that Bündchen is on a path to healing. Despite being "devastated" over ending things with the pro athlete, she's putting herself and her family first.

"Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending," the source said. "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."