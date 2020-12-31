Tom Cruise Returns to Film 'Mission: Impossible 7' in UK After Yelling at Crew Members

Tom Cruise is back to work!

ET has learned that the 58-year-old actor has returned to the United Kingdom to finish up filming Mission: Impossible 7 at Longcross Film Studios, which has been scheduled all along.

Cruise is back on set just a few weeks after a recording surfaced where he was heard yelling at the film crew about the importance of following the safety rules implemented amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In audio released by The Sun, Cruise, who also serves as the film’s producer, reportedly goes off on 50 staff members at Warner Bros. Studios in Hertfordshire, England, after "spotting two crew [members] standing within two meters of each other."

"If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again," he reportedly yelled. "That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down."

Back in February, the film's production was put on hold amid the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," a spokesperson from Paramount Pictures told ET at the time. "During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

Production restarted in September. However, in October, The Sun noted that Cruise held crisis talks with the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, days after 12 people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in November 2021.