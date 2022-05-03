Tom Ford Says He Supports Over-the-Top Met Gala Looks After Shading Katy Perry (Exclusive)

Tom Ford may be all about classic looks when it comes to the Met Gala, but he doesn’t mind when other people take their styles to the next level. During Monday’s gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 60-year-old designer kept it classic and on theme.

“Well, Gilded Age," Ford told ET’s Rachel Smith about adhering to the "gilded glamour and white tie" theme. “I’m wearing the classic men's from that period.”

He added, “I love white tie. Nobody wears white tie anymore.”

Ford noted that it was easy to pull inspiration from the time, due to the hit HBO series Gilded Age. “I’m really for fairly classic clothes,” Ford said of the theme. “I mean, you know, the Gilded Age, which is the theme. If you've been watching the television series, you know, it was really quite beautiful and elegant."

Bart Freundlich, Julianne Moore and Tom Ford at the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images

However, the designer believes if other people want to stand out and express themselves, the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it.

“You know, it’s a moment to express your individuality,” he said. “And if people wanna be over the top, they should be over the top.”

Ford's statement came after he recently threw a little shade toward Met Gala veteran Katy Perry. During a conversation with Time, Ford called out her two looks from 2019’s Met Gala.

"The only thing about the Met that I wish hadn’t happened is that it’s turned into a costume party. That used to just be very chic people wearing very beautiful clothes going to an exhibition about the 18th century," he said. "You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier."

Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala. Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images

Perry also attended the 2022 event in a stunning black ensemble by Oscar de la Renta.

Katy Perry at 2022 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ford, who was an honorary co-chair at the event, was in good company as he was joined by Julianne Moore, her husband, Bart Freundlich, and Hugh Jackman.

“Who am I dressing?” he quipped when asked by ET on the carpet. “Julianne Moore, Hugh Jackman. Friends all really."

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness at 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it comes to putting pieces together for his famous friends, Ford said there’s always an element of surprise.

“When you make things for people, you never know until they get out of the car if they’re really wearing you,” he noted. “Sometimes they get out of the car and they're wearing someone else. Sometimes they’ve taken your dress and cut the sleeves off.”

As for if that's ever been done to Ford, he coyly replied, "Oh, I don't know."

