Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins on 'Saturday Night Live'

The king of spooky season made his return! Tom Hanks suited up as David S. Pumpkins during a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, which featured host and musical guest, Jack Harlow, three friends seek a thrill as they get on the Cellblock 666 ride.

The scares are there as they encounter Michael Myers and Annabelle during the first portion of the ride. But it soon stops when Tom’s iconic character, and his two dancing skeletons (played by Mikey Day and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan), join the fun as Pumpkins promises to scare the group “stupid.”

Pumpkins rocks his full pumpkin suit as he dances alongside his skeletons and asks, “Any questions.”

The group think they have seen the last of pumpkins and his crew as they are scared by Freddy Krueger and Pennywise the Clown. After Pumpkins makes his return, one of the members of the friend group questions how Pumpkins even managed to get a slot on the ride.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“Hey, look man, we spent a lot of money on Pennywise and Freddy Krueger,” the ride operator, played by Kenan Thompson said. “Wasn’t a lot of money room left in the budget.”

Pumpkins gave the group one more round of moves, before joining them in their seats for the end of the ride.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Hanks, who has hosted SNL 10 times, premiered the character in 2016.

The Oscar-winning actor also appeared at the end of the AA meeting sketch that saw Harlow's character using his time at the meeting to pitch his idea for a new Pixar film.