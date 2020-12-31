Tom Hanks Shows Off His Bald Look for Upcoming Elvis Presley Biopic

Tom Hanks, is that you?

The 64-year-old actor was a virtual guest on Tuesday's The Graham Norton Show, and admitted that he's not thrilled with the latest hairstyle he's rocking to play Elvis Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic about the King of Rock and Roll.

For the part, Hanks currently has a completely bald head with the exception of a few patches of hair on the sides.

"Here, let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker. Check out this horrible — can you see that?" Hanks told the host via video from Australia, where the movie is being filmed. "Look at that thing!"

Hanks quipped, "I just scared the children. I want to apologize for showing that."

The Graham Norton Show

Elvis Presley with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, on Jan. 1, 1950. GAB Archive/Redferns

Hanks also joked to Norton that his current 'do made him look like the British host. "What I really want to do is just have a little tuft of hair right here and then a big, big beard, and then everybody would think I'm Graham Norton!" he said in jest.

Norton then gave Hanks permission to play him in a movie. "Evidently, that's my gig now, so I only play real people in show business," the Oscar winner replied.

This isn't the first time fans have seen Hanks' bald head. He first debuted the new look while hosting Saturday Night Live from home earlier this year.

Check it out in the video below.