Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Were Discussing Fertility Options Amid Raquel Leviss Affair

Wednesday's all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules gave fans more insight into Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's journey to possibly start a family.

During the episode, the then-couple discussed their fertility plans on screen. "If you have s**t sperm, I don’t want it going anywhere my s**t that I worked really hard to have harvested from my body," said Ariana, while listing the ways Tom should prepare for his sperm donation.

During her confessional, Ariana broke down why she chose to freeze her eggs. "Two years ago, I froze my eggs and I was able to retrieve 26 of them which is really good. Like, incredible. Good job, ovaries," she said. "My stance on all things related to being pregnant and giving birth has not really changed. It is just that I don’t like biological clocks having the power to run anything. Those eggs are more viable as fertilized embryos."

Tom wasn’t happy when Ariana told him she didn’t "really care" if they ultimately had a family.

"Last year when Ariana asked me to fertilize her eggs, I was excited," he said. "But why would Ariana want me to fertilize her eggs when we might or might not have kids or whatever she decides?"

On the April 11th episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, Tom claimed Ariana asked him about fertilizing her eggs toward the end of their relationship, also alleging that the couple broke up weeks before Madix uncovered evidence of his affair with Raquel Leviss.

"She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like -- because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did."

Sandoval claimed the conversation threw him off because he felt he and Madix had already ended their relationship. "She was like, 'So what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?' And I'm like, 'What? We're broken up,'" he said.

Tom and Ariana first began dating in 2013. ET confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules co-stars had called it quits on March 3, around the same time news broke of Sandoval's months-long affair with co-star Leviss. However, Sandoval claimed last week that he and Madix ended things on Valentine's Day, before she learned of the infidelity (but not before it began). The confusion, he said, was because Madix was "fully in denial" about their breakup.