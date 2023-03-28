Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence After Cheating Scandal Involving Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval is publicly talking for the first time since news broke that he was cheating on Ariana Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star was out in Southern California's San Fernando Valley on Monday night when the paparazzi asked him, "If you could go back and change everything that happened, would you? Would you go back and change it?"

"Hindsight's always 20/20, man," Sandoval responded. "Like, you're looking to hindsight, like, looking back at, like, when you handle a situation, like, yes, I could have handled things way better."

Vanderpump Rules started in 2013 and focused on the young, wannabe-rich-and-famous employees of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

For the past 10 seasons, fans watched as couples consistently fought, cheated and broke up on the reality show.

In Monday's video, Sandoval was asked why he felt he was getting so much heat since the cast has always had dramatic situations like this.

"I just think it was really unexpected," he said.

Sandoval and Madix broke up after being together since 2013, when she first joined the show.

News of the affair broke on March 3 and the next day, Sandoval publicly addressed the news of their split and the cheating allegations in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote, seemingly confirming the cheating allegations. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

The 39-year-old reality star also urged fans to leave his bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, out of it, and stressed that his business partners and employees have done "nothing wrong."

A few days later, Sandoval addressed Madix amid the cheating scandal that rocked the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Sandoval shared a personal message on his Instagram, which he started by apologizing to "everyone I've hurt."

He then apologized to Madix, writing, "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

The restaurant owner and musician added that he felt "really horrible" for the impact of his actions on Madix and "everyone around us."