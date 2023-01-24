Tony Bennett Congratulates Lady Gaga for History-Making Oscar Nomination

Lady Gaga is getting support from one of her iconic friends! On Tuesday, it was announced that the superstar was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her single, "Hold My Hand," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and Tony Bennett had to celebrate.

"Congratulations to the amazingly talented @ladygaga on her 4th Oscar nomination! Today, Lady Gaga makes history as the first artist to receive three nominations in the 'Best Original Song' category at the #Oscars. So proud of you!" a tweet from the 96-year-old's official account read.

The 36-year-old singer's nomination is indeed historic, as she is the first artist to receive three nominations in the category following nominations in 2015 and 2019.

Gaga, who took home the award for Best Song for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, will face off against Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson ("Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), M. M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose ("Naatu Naatu" from RRR), Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski ("This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Diane Warren ("Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman).

Bennett’s tribute comes almost a year after Gaga took the stage at the 2022 GRAMMYs to perform a tearful celebration to the singer.

In 2022, Bennett announced that he's been battling Alzheimer's since 2016. Prior to her taking the stage, Bennett appeared, via video message, to wish his friend luck as she performed their songs, "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You."

In 2021, Gaga joined Bennett onstage for his final performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Gaga’s Oscar nomination comes after a source revealed to ET that the "Bad Romance" singer is laying low, as she prepares for her upcoming role as Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel.

"Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it," the source said at the time.

It has not yet been announced if Gaga will take the stage to perform "Hold My Hand" during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 12.