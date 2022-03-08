Tony Hawk Reveals He Broke His Femur But Is 'Up for the Challenge' of a Full Recovery

Tony Hawk is on the mend after breaking his femur on Monday.

The legendary skateboarder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few snapshots from the hospital, as well as a pic of his x-ray, showing the severely broken bone.

"Yesterday sucked. I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age)," Hawk wrote. "But I’m up for the challenge."

"There is a strange irony that this happened on the eve of HBO releasing a trailer for Until The Wheels Fall Off, Sam Jones’ documentary about my life & career, which has a strong focus on the philosophy of how I/we do this at our age," Hawk continued. "The answer is complicated, but ultimately it’s because I have found my sense of purpose and shaped my identity through skating, and it nourishes my mental health immensely."

Hawk continued, "I’ve said many times that I won’t stop skating until I am physically unable. A broken leg - with plenty of hardware - will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I’ll be back… maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached 'mid-life.'"

Hawk concluded by thanking his family, friends and fans, sharing, "Thanks to my unyieldingly supportive, tolerant family - and all of you - for the love and support through the years; I wouldn’t be here without you. See you on the other side."

HBO's upcoming documentary on Hawk, Until the Wheels Come Off, debuts April 5 at 9pm.