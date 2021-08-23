Tori Spelling Reveals How She Navigates Messy Situations (Exclusive)

Tori Spelling's years in the spotlight have taught her a thing or two about dealing with messy situations. As the actress explained while guest co-hosting Entertainment Tonight on Monday, she's learned that a lot of the time, it's best to just "own it."

"If I don't own it, people are putting stuff out there that's way worse than what the truth is," she said of the rumors she'd heard throughout her life. "It's better to just tell the truth."

"[Then] you just have to let it go. It's going to be what it's going to be," she added.

Spelling is definitely an open book. Fans can always count on the Beverly Hills, 90210 star to keep it real about everything from social media to her marriage to Dean McDermott and more. She and McDermott share five kids together, and it's safe to say there's always a little bit of "happy chaos" at home.

"For a year and a half, I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't wait until they go back to school, because they get to see their friends again.' And now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, it was so much easier with them home schooled every day,'" Spelling revealed.

"I miss them, but it's not quite that. [It's] four drop offs this year, because my kids range from 14 to 4 in four different schools," she shared.

The actress also has a new project on her plate. Fans can watch her, Snooki, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray as panelists on Messyness, a spinoff of MTV's Ridiculousness. The new series has Snooki, Spelling, Rippon and Ray dishing on their own tales of past messy behavior and quasi-scandal, while also commenting and poking fun at others' in the form of viral videos and internet posts.

"Oh my gosh, so this is the first show that I can actually say, 'Hey, this happened to me but even worse, and let me tell you about it!'" Spelling expressed. "And I love that the first day to MTV, I said, 'How far can I go?' They're like, 'As far as you want,' and I was like, 'Oh, no one has ever told me that before. OK, let her rip!'"

Messyness premieres Monday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. See more in the video below.