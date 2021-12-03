Tori Spelling Says She Is 'Contributing' to Dean McDermott's Christmas Gift

Tori Spelling will have a say in husband Dean McDermott's Christmas gifts this year. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was asked if she planned to get McDermott "anything" for Christmas this year.

"Yes, of course, the kids are getting him something," Spelling said of the five children the couple have together.

"Are you going to contribute or be like, 'F**k you, use your own money'?" Lewis pressed.

"No, I'm contributing," Spelling said simply.

Lewis commented on not planning to get his ex, Gage Edwards, anything for the holidays. The exes share 5-year-old daughter, Monroe. When he said he wasn't getting Edwards anything, Spelling disagreed.

"You have to. Roe has to get him something. That's how it works. The kids have to get their parent's [gifts]," she said.

"Is that something I have to do?" Lewis asked.

"Yes, of course. Hi, welcome to life," Spelling said. "Roe's going to want to buy him something. And you're going to have to buy it and wrap it and write a little card from her and that's how it goes."

As for Spelling's marriage, a source told ET that she and McDermott are struggling.

"Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms," the source said. "Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out."

Adding that the couple is "very much struggling," the source noted that it's McDermott's continued alleged infidelities that have hurt the marriage most.

"Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it," the source continued. "Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family."

Spelling recently shared her family's Christmas card, which did not feature McDermott and said it was from "Tori & Family."

When one commenter wrote, "Dean must be 'working' out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture. 😉🙄," Spelling replied, "Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada 🇨🇦"

In addition to talking about her family on Jeff Lewis Live, Spelling also opened up about getting her breast implants replaced after more than 20 years. The actress recently told fans on Instagram that she is "finally addressing" her expired implants. On the radio show, she shared that she had set a date of Feb. 27 to have the procedure done.

Saying she is replacing the expired implants and also getting a "lift," Spelling explained, "He's going to take them out, clean it up, and put new implants in... The sizing I'm getting is a little bit bigger, but it won't look it." She added that the breasts will be "wider ...so they'll actually look smaller, but fill out more."