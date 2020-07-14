Tory Lanez Arrested on a Felony Charge

Tory Lanez was arrested over the weekend. ET confirms the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on a felony charge and released on $35,000 bond on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in his car. Police officers allegedly responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. When they arrived, witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air and the vehicle took off. Officers reportedly tracked down the vehicle, finding Tory, Megan Thee Stallion and another woman.

Tory was arrested, while Megan was reportedly taken to the hospital for an injury to her foot, believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle. ET has reached out reps for Tory and Megan for comment.

Earlier last weekend, Megan spent time with Kylie Jenner. The "Savage" rapper chilled by the pool with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star -- leaving fans to speculate about their friendship, as Megan was pals with Kylie's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

