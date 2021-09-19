Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She Left Set 'Crying' Amid Emotional Final Season of 'Black-ish' (Exclusive)

Tracee Ellis Ross isn't ready to say goodbye. The actress and her Black-ish co-stars are currently filming the series' final season -- and it already has Ross in tears.

"I don't know [how we'll make it through]," she told ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "I can tell you I drove off the lot the other day crying, because I'm already ... we're a family. We've been working with this incredible group of people for 8 years now."

"For me, it's personal," she added. "I've been spending 5 a.m. in the morning until 7 o'clock at night for a [long time] with a group of people I have come to love and respect and cherish, and it will be hard to not see them everyday."

Ross is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her portrayal as the lovable Rainbow Johnson. Black-ish is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Anthony Anderson is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

"Fingers crossed," Ross told ET. "I will tell you, I would love to win. I would love Anthony to win, I would love the show to win."

"I will be so pleased," she continued, before getting distracted on the carpet. "Oh my god, Jean Smart's on the carpet! I mean, she's just really something."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

In June, Ross opened up to ET about the final season of Black-ish, expressing how bittersweet it was to close the chapter.

"It'll be hard," Ross told ET. "I will tell you what the most beautiful thing is…but I've never had the opportunity to walk into a final season knowing it's the final season. So, being able to take in all of the beauty of it and all of the things we've appreciated all of these years but then really be awake to it -- I'm looking forward to that and I know it's going to be hard."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.