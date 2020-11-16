Tracee Ellis Ross Honors Mom Diana Ross While Receiving Fashion Icon Award at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross is a style star! The Black-ish star was a vision as she received the Fashion Icon of 2020 Award at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

Ross was presented the honor by Tyler, the Creator, who marveled over the actress' style and impact she's had over the course of her career. Honored for her trailblazing looks and one-of-a-kind personal style, Ross rocked a striking Alexander McQueen look as she took the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, to accept the coveted award.

Ross shared her appreciation for those she's collaborated with in the past, as well as the many fashion designers who she's worn throughout her career.

She shared a special message for the People's Choice Awards itself, as well, sharing, "I can't thank you enough for validating my shopping habit and validating little teenage Tracee who begged her mom for seasonal clothing budget. Spoiler alert, I did not get it."

Ross went on to share a very special thanks to her mom, the incomparable songstress and music icon Diana Ross. "Obviously, I have to thank the icon herself, my mom. Not only for her great parenting and not acquiescing to my many whimsical and outrageous requests and tantrums... but also her style... and glamour that introduced me to the power of fashion."

"When I started paying my own bills, I did not have enough money to buy the clothes that matched the taste level I was accustomed to from stealing from my mom's closet," she continued, with a laugh.

The celebrated actress also explained how fashion has been a way for her to express her creativity, her feelings and even her political and cultural viewpoints.

"I wear my insides on the outside, and if featuring black designers at American Music Awards helped someone see the power of black artistry or if joining the call to wear black at the Golden Globes led to solidarity with women saying time's up on sexual harassment, then you heard me loud and clear," Ross shared.

"It doesn't matter if you wear a black tie or a Black Lives Matter t-shirt," she concluded. "But suit up and show up, because our action creates our destiny, our joy creates space for our freedom."

During the awards ceremony, Ross was also nominated for The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for her recent film, The High Note.

With Diana Ross as her mother, the actress has had a passion for fashion since she was young. In her teens, she modeled for some of the biggest names and designers and has since delighted fans with her haute couture and glamorous red carpet style.

Additionally, Ross always shows off her stylish -- and comfy -- looks on her Instagram.

See more of ET's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards coverage, below.