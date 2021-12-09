Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Favorite 'Black-ish' Moments and What She Took From Set (Exclusive)

Tracee Ellis Ross is a proud mom. Well, a TV mom who is immensely proud of just how much her TV children have grown up since Black-ish premiered nearly a decade ago.

The 49-year-old actress gushed over her four TV kids while speaking to ET's Rachel Smith on Thursday at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan for the WWD's Beauty Inc. Awards.

Ross, honored with the fashion trade journal's Changemaker of the Year Award, told ET she'll miss her TV husband, Anthony Anderson, and watching her TV kids -- 21-year-old Yara Shahidi, 21-year-old Marcus Scribner, 17-year-old Marsai Martin and 16-year-old Miles Brown -- grow up right before her eyes.

"I think I"m just going to miss the kids and Anthony," Ross told ET. "The kids have just become these beautiful human beings. It was an honor when we started, they were so talented. But they've become family."

Black-ishrecently wrapped its eighth and final season. The hit ABC show is slated to premiere Tuesday, Jan. 4, and after such a successful run that included 25 Emmy nominations this year, ET asked Ross what memento, if anything, she grabbed as a keepsake. As is her nature, Ross didn't disappoint and spilled the beans.

"Took some clothes," she said gleefully. "Walked out with my wardrobe as much as I could get."

Ross, who two years ago founded her own line of hair care dubbed Pattern, said last week it's "hard to say goodbye" but takes solace in that her heart is "full of joy and pride" with the series coming to a close.

Ross took to Instagram to bid farewell to the series that premiered back in September 2014. Her caption said, "It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television." She added, "It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway."

With such an emotional tribute, it's no wonder Ross said she "drove off the lot the other day crying" after filming scenes for the final season.

Anderson also penned a heartfelt goodbye to the long-running show. The Compton native captioned his video post on Instagram, "It has been an amazing run and I am so proud & honored of the work that we’ve done with this beautiful piece of work. ALLLLL the laughs, tears, provocative and teaching moments, EVERYTHING in between... Black-ish will live forever!!!"