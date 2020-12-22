Tracee Ellis Ross Rewears the Same Outfit 18 Years Later -- See the Stylish Look

Tracee Ellis Ross just proved that her style is timeless!

The Black-ish star rewore a stylish outfit 18 years after she first wore it. On Monday, Ross, 48, posted a throwback photo from 2002 when she was on Harper's Bazaar's Best Dressed America list. The actress wrote in her caption that she still had everything that she was wearing in the pic.

Fans soon started asking her to don the black-and-white checkered ensemble one again -- and she delivered!

"As requested: me in the same look as the @harpersbazaarus photo I posted from 2002," she wrote alongside the new pic. "Fun fact: I bought this dress at a vintage store in San Francisco for $35. The boots are @manoloblahnik that I 'borrowed' from my mom way back then. Still haven’t returned them. Oops. And this is why I keep all my stuff: for moments like this!"

Check out the old and new snaps below:

Last month, Ross received the Fashion Icon honor at the E! People's Choice Awards, where she gave her mom, Diana Ross, a special shout-out for being her stylish icon.

"Obviously, I have to thank the icon herself, my mom. Not only for her great parenting and not acquiescing to my many whimsical and outrageous requests and tantrums... but also her style... and glamour that introduced me to the power of fashion," she mused. "When I started paying my own bills, I did not have enough money to buy the clothes that matched the taste level I was accustomed to from stealing from my mom's closet."

The actress has had a passion for fashion since she was young. In her teens, she modeled for some of the biggest names and designers and has since delighted fans with her haute couture and glamorous red carpet style.

For more on Ross' fashionable style, watch below.