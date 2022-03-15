Traci Braxton's Mother Writes Heartfelt Tribute for Her Late Daughter: 'She Fought a Good Fight'

Evelyn Braxton is paying tribute to her daughter, Traci Braxton.

On Monday, the mother of six posted an emotional tribute on her Instagram page, opening up about her grieving alongside a collage of her late daughter. The singer, and one of the famous Braxton sisters, died on Saturday, ET confirmed. She was 50.

"My dear sweet wonderful, incredible daughter, we slept in the same bed before she became so terminally ill all night talking while sharing so many secrets," Evelyn began her message, sharing Traci's faith that she would beat her illness as she "held on to her determination that she could be an example for someone else."

"As I watched her every day her mind grew stronger & more determined. We prayed every day, we repeated Psalms 23 & Anointed our heads With oil," she continued. "Traci maintained Gods Peace, she never complained she just knew she was going to get through this didn’t matter how it looked. Life was hers and she was going to have it! I watch the weight drop off. I watched tears streaming down her face as she held onto her faith and her beliefs. She fought a good fight and held on until she could not hold on anymore. Only to realize that sometime healing is not on this side of God‘s kingdom but it lies on the other side in the bosom of God."

"Traci switched from life on this side to life on the other side. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy," Evelyn finished her tribute. "It will always be a empty place in my heart that will never be fulfilled. Although she came through me but she comes from God. yes we will miss her because we love her. Lord, Thank you, you loan to us such a beautiful treasure in vessel that will never be forgotten.. NO I won’t complain! Look at God❤️🌈 Forever in my heart!"

A rep for the late singer told ET that Traci was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death, and her husband, Kevin Surratt, shared that the singer died after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer.

He also shared a post on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos featuring him and his late wife. "It took A lot for me to post this. It’s with A heavy heart I must say I’ve loss the love of my life @therealtracibraxton, due to her battle with cancer," he captioned the post.

"She was my #dreamgirl my #world my #life #loveandbasketball #42 #mybonnie #lifeline #hummingbird #myrock #bestfriend #betterhalf #wife4life #myeverything. I’m lost without you, What am I supposed to do now..May god give me the strength. Thank you for our life we had together. Until we meet again Babygirl ETERNAL LOVE My FOREVER & EVER TRARATT🕊💔"

Traci's sisters -- Towanda, Toni, Trina and Tamar Braxton -- later took to Instagram and shared an announcement across their pages saying that it is with "the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."

The statement added, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life."

Traci gained a legion of fans as a member of the family's reality TV show, Braxton Family Values, which became WE tv's most successful reality TV program when it premiered in 2011. She released two albums (Crash & Burn, On Earth) under the Soul World and Entertainment One independent music label. Her hit single, "Last Call," peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Traci is survived by her husband and their only child, 26-year old Kevin Surratt Jr.