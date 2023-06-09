'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer: Optimus Primal Warns Optimus Prime of an Ominous Threat

The first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is finally here, and it's packed with exciting chaos and duels throughout.

In the teaser's opener, Anthony Ramos is seen driving a Porsche 911, an autobot dubbed Mirage and voiced by Pete Davidson. Ramos, oozing with swagger, slides out of Mirage with backpack in hand and is ready to take on the day. But as the trailer later shows, Ramos needs quite some time getting accustomed to his new sidekick.

The trailer also introduces the leader of the Maximals, Optimus Primal. The gorilla robot is voiced by Ron Perlman. In one scene, Primal surfaces out of nowhere seemingly ready to cause destruction. Primal's arrival quickly triggers Optimus Prime to come to the rescue, only for Primal to warn Prime about an ominous threat.

"I'm not the one to fear, Prime,' Primal says. "There is a darkness coming." Set to the tune of the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy," chaos ensues and calamity strikes New York City, where Ramos is utterly frightened after finding out his Porsche has a mind of its own.

"Of all the threats from both your past and future you've never faced anything like this," Optimus Primal tells Prime, who responds with, "Let them come."

According to the film's synopsis, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts "will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer -- the Maximals -- to the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

The film, directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), is slated to hit theaters June 9, 2023.