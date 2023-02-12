Travis and Jason Kelce's Mother Donna Confirms Who She's Rooting For with Super Bowl Outfit

Donna Kelce is dressed and ready for some football! On Sunday, Travis and Jason Kelce's mother showed off her outfit -- and confirmed who she is rooting for -- ahead of the big game.

"#gamedayfit," the proud mother of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Philadelphia Eagles center wrote. Along with the caption, Donna shared a picture of her outfit which consisted of her split black and red Eagles and Chiefs jacket and clear purse with both of her sons logos and jersey numbers.

Completing her look, mama Kelce rocked a pair of sneakers that had her sons respective teams, numbers and logos on each foot.

Donna wasn't the only one in the pre-game family spirit. Travis took to his Instagram to share a sweet video featuring him and his older brother as kids.

"🗣️”I got shotty," Travis captioned the post. The video led with a throwback clip of him and Jason going head-to-head in football gear as kids. The sweet tribute also included clips of the brother duo riding rides, playing in costumes and embracing in family photos.

On Thursday, Donna spoke to ET about having the rare opportunity to cheer for both of her sons during Sunday's big game.

"For all the stars to align and for them to get through high school and college and the pros. And for them to both play in the Pro Bowl and to play in the Super Bowl, and then for this to happen. This is just like a dream come true," Donna told ET's Kevin Frazier. "I can't express enough how special this is for the family and it's just crazy."

And while she didn't share who she wants to win, she told ET how she plans to celebrate with both Jason and Travis -- no matter the outcome.

"I definitely wanna go down and celebrate with the person that's holding the trophy. But I will go back to the team's hotels. Both team hotels have post-games and I will go to his post-game and I'll give him a hug, tell him I love him. There is nothing I can say that will make him feel any better."