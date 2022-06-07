Travis Barker Celebrates Son Landon Graduating From High School -- See Kourtney Kardashian's Comment

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s 18-year-old son reached an exciting milestone! Over the weekend, the 46-year-old drummer took to his Instagram to celebrate his son, Landon Barker’s, high school graduation.

“So proud of you @landonasherbarker. It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you 👨‍🎓🎓,” Travis captioned a series of photos of himself and Landon.

The photo set led with a black-and-white photo of the father-son duo in Italy for the drummer’s wedding to Kourtney Kardashian, followed by a solo shot of the graduate.

Landon had loads of support from his family and friends, including a sweet note from his new stepmother, Kourtney. “I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker !! 🥺🖤😎,” she wrote in the comments.

In addition to his son’s graduation, Travis took to his Instagram Stories to share Landon's latest interview, where he discussed his upcoming fashion collaboration with Boohoo Man.

Following the couple’s glamourous wedding, where Landon had a hand in the styles, a source opened up to ET about how Kourtney and Travis’ children are adjusting to a blended family life.

In addition to Landon, Travis and his ex-wife, Shanna, are parents to 16-year-old Alabama. Travis also has a close relationship with Shanna’s daughter, 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, whose dad is Oscar De La Hoya. As for Kourtney, she shares three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

"Kourtney and Travis' relationship has been bit of an adjustment for Kourtney's kids," the source told ET. "They are a little overwhelmed by the PDA and media attention surrounding Kourtney, Travis and them, but ultimately, they are happy.”

The source added, "Kourtney's kids are still very protective of their dad and since there is still some animosity on Scott's part, it's been a work in progress. At the end of the day, they are glad to see their mom so over the moon and in love."

As for Travis’ children, the source said that the older kids love the blended family life. "Things have been a little easier for Travis' kids and they are excited to have Kourtney as their stepmom and absolutely love her," the source said.

Kourtney and Travis have also been on a journey to have a child of their own -- which has been documented on the debut season of Hulu's The Kardashians.