Travis Barker Released From Hospital, Enjoys Beach Date With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker appeared to be getting some beachside rest and relaxation in on July 4, just days after he was hospitalized for life threatening pancreatitis. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian, and two of her kids -- 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 7-year-old son, Reign.

The 43-year-old reality TV star documented the outing in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, which began with footage of Travis driving an orange vintage truck with Kourtney in the passenger seat and her children in the back. Kourtney held tight to a black Prada bucket hat she was wearing as she panned the camera to Travis' foot on the gas pedal.

When the couple reached their destination, both Barker and Kardashian posted photos of the peaceful beach oasis, with the Poosh founder capturing some video footage as well. Hours before their mini trip, Travis shared an Instagram Story that showed a massive bouquet of flowers from Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

"Dearest Travis," the card from the couple. "Get well soon!!! We love you."

On June 28, photos of Travis laying on a stretcher with Kourtney by his side were published, and a source later told ET, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis.”

Travis spoke out about the health scare in a note to his fans on July 2.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

That same day, Kourtney also opened up about her husband's "scary" and "emotional" hospitalization on her own Instagram Story.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

Later that night, Kourtney slammed paparazzi for selling old photos of her while Travis was in the hospital, which made it look like she was "out and about" while he was suffering.

"And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweat suit in the photos)....I didn't forget about you," she wrote.

"A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare." Kourtney added. "Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side...shame you."