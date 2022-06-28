Travis Barker Says ‘God Save Me’ Amid Hospitalization, Daughter Alabama Asks For Prayers

Travis Barker is leaning on his faith amid his hospitalization Tuesday. The Blink-182 drummer cryptically wrote, "God save me," on Twitter during his current health scare.

Adding to the concern for the musician, his daughter, Alabama, took to Instagram to ask her followers to keep her father in their prayers. She wrote after the news broke, "please send your prayers."

Barker's son, Landon, has not publicly commented on his father's hospitalization, though he performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City with Machine Gun Kelly.

It's not yet known why Barker went to the hospital or what medical emergency he's suffering from. According to TMZ, who was first to break the news, Barker arrived with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, at West Hills hospital Tuesday morning before being taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care.

In photos taken outside the hospital, Kardashian is seen comforting her husband, who was being wheeled into the ambulance by paramedics.

Per TMZ, Kardashian, who was dressed in black sweats and a black hoodie, followed closely behind the ambulance before joining the Blink-182 drummer at Cedars-Sinai.

News of Barker's hospitalization comes just one day after the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday, with Barker sending both well wishes and flowers to his wife's younger sister in honor of her special day.

In May, Travis and Kourtney got married in Italy, holding their ceremony at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Kourtney's children -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7-- and Travis' kids -- Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22 -- were all by their side as the pair said "I do."