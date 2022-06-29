Travis Barker’s Daughters, Alabama and Atiana, Thank Fans for Prayers Amid Hospitalization

Travis Barker's children are thanking fans for all the love and prayers being sent their dad's way way. Amid the 46-year-old rocker's hospitalization for pancreatitis, his daughter, Alabama Barker and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, took to their Instagram Stories to thank fans for their well wishes.

"Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you," 16-year-old Alabama wrote alongside a photo her dad's hand next to hers.

For her part, Atiana wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated."

The 23-year-old model is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya. Travis, who was married to Shanna from 2004 to 2008, is also dad to Landon, 18.

As for Travis, on Tuesday morning, the Blink-182 drummer was spotted with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side as he was rolled on a stretcher after suffering a medical emergency.

The next day, a source told ET, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis.”

Another source told ET that Kourtney drove Travis to West Hills Hospital and an ambulance transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Amid Travis' heal scare, the drummer tweeted out a cryptic message that read, "God Save Me." It's unknown why he posted this message, as that is also the title of a song he worked on with Machine Gun Kelly, who performed with Landon in New York City on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Alabama asked for prayers on Instagram. Then, on TikTok, the teen posted an image of her holding her father’s hand with a message that read, “Please say a prayer.” She later deleted the pic.