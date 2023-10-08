Travis Kelce Injured During Chiefs Game That Taylor Swift Appeared to Skip But Returned to Score Touchdown

Travis Kelce appears to have an injury that he can't shake off.

On Sunday, No. 87 appeared to suffer an injury after slipping on the turf following a play where he caught the ball, while he and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank stadium.

After suffering the no-contact injury, the NFL tight end slammed his helmet as he limped to the sidelines.

Something to watch: #Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce is limping on the sideline and slammed his helmet after this play…



Looks like his foot got caught on the turf and he slipped. pic.twitter.com/SwYh7VtCVJ — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 8, 2023

However, after receiving medical attention, Kelce returned to the game midway through the third quarter. The tight end then went on to score a touchdown against the Vikings!

While Kelce was on the field, it appeared to be a bye week for Taylor Swift.

NFL commentator, Jim Nantz made the announcement at the start of the game, as b-roll of fans wearing jerseys that read, "Swifties" and holding signs that read, "Where's Taylor?" flashed on the screen.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game... She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive," he said.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game... She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive. "- Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/En7iKAoBjb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2023

The "Anti-Hero" singer's absence comes after Kelce celebrated his 34th birthday in Kansas City, without her. On Thursday, an eyewitness told ET that Kelce was joined by teammates and one of his agents as he dined at Golden Ox -- a steakhouse.

According to the eyewitness, no. 87 and his birthday squad arrived around 8:30 p.m. and practically shut down the place.

"They all had a good time and enjoyed themselves," the eyewitness said.

It's the first time that there's been a blank space for Swift at one of Kelce's games in three weeks. On Sept. 24, Swift attended Kelce and the Chiefs' home game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she sat in the suites with his mother, Donna Kelce.

The following weekend, Swift and the squad -- which included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner, all turned up inside MetLife Stadium, alongside, Donna, to watch Kelce and the Super Bowl-winning team play the New York Jets. The Chiefs won both games.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, have been linked together -- and the talk of the sports world -- since late September.

Although he initially called the coverage surrounding his time with Swift, too much, Kelce spoke on Friday about all the chatter, adding that it has him feeling on top of the world -- a feeling he felt in February when he won the Super Bowl.

"As all the attention comes it feels like, you know, I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world," he said during a press conference. "It's fun."

Mama Kelce also chimed in on all the attention that has surrounded her son and Swift.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before," Donna said during an appearance on the latest episode of the Got It From My Momma podcast.