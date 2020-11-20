Travis Scott Wins Latin GRAMMY for 'TKN' With Rosalia

Travis Scott is a Latin GRAMMY winner! The 29-year-old rapper won Best Short Form Music Video for "TKN," his collaboration with Rosalia, at the awards show on Thursday night.

This is Scott's first Latin GRAMMY nomination and win, while Rosalia has earned eight Latin GRAMMYs over the course of her career, out of 15 nominations.

Rosalia also has a GRAMMY for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album, for her album, El Mal Querer, and was nominated for Best New Artist at the awards show earlier this year. Scott, meanwhile, has been nominated for seven GRAMMYs over his career, but has yet to win.

Rosalia, who also won Best Urban Song for "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" at this year's Latin GRAMMYs, celebrated the wins on social media.

"Muchas muchas muchas gracias @latingrammys," she wrote on Instagram, expressing her excitement over new music.

"TKN" was released on May 28, 2020, but the artists were friends long before the track dropped. Rosalia is also friends with Scott's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

See more on this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards in the video below.