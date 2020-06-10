Trey Songz Tests Positive for COVID-19

Trey Songz has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 35-year-old musician took to social media on Monday to share the news.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” he shared. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”

“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued, after noting 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

The rapper noted that his grandfather passed away earlier in the year and he believes the coronavirus was the cause of death.

He shared how he has subsequently been taking the pandemic very seriously and urged his followers to speak up if they came into possible contact with the virus.

“If you come in contact with Covid, please do say,“ he pleaded. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”

In the caption of the video he added that he was “down but not out,” and urged people to wear a mask and wash their hands.

