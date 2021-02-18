Tristan Thompson Asks Kim Kardashian for Advice on Khloe Kardashian in 'KUWTK' Teaser

Tristan Thompson is trying his best to make things right with his family.

In a sneak peek clip from the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 29-year-old NBA star sits down with Kim Kardashian West and asks for advice on his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The on-again, off-again couple share one child together, 2-year-old daughter True, while Tristan also has a 4-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

"Some days are good and some days [Khloe] gets a little frustrated about what's going on with the media," Tristan tells Kim, to which she replies, "I don't even think it's to her anymore, about getting over the past things that you guys have been through."

"I think it's just mostly what other people are going to think," Kim adds. "I think she's totally fine, otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

A source told ET earlier this month that Khloe has forgiven Tristan for his cheating scandals, most recently in February 2019 when reports surfaced that he kissed her sister, Kylie Jenner's, now ex-best friend, 23-year-old Jordyn Woods. At the time, Khloe and Tristan broke up but have since reconciled.

While speaking with Kim, Tristan brings up how he and Khloe will "never get to the finish line" if she's always trying to "please the masses."

"So you just gotta just live for yourself. Like, yeah, he don't give a damn if you like him or not, but guess what? He's happy and he's going to do it his way and it's either you're going to like him or not," the Boston Celtics star explains. "You're going to ride this journey the way you want to, and it's either people are going to be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you'll die doing it your way."

"That's kind of my mentality," he continues. "Like, let's do it. We'll see what happens."

In another sneak peek from KUWTK that dropped earlier this month, Tristan and Khloe discussed the idea of having another baby together.

"Every time I post a video of True, [Kim] DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,'" the 36-year-old reality star tells Tristan. "In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never, ever imagined having an only child. Especially being in quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. They were isolated even from each other [True's cousins] for so long. I don't know. True's getting older and I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

Tristan seemed to be on board with the plan, excitedly nodding his head and smiling as he said, "Yep. Mmmhmm. [That's what] I like to hear. I'm all for it."

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!